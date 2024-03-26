Man wanted on recall to prison and in connection with domestic violence offences has links to Blackpool
He has links to Blackpool.
A man who is wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool.
Officers want to speak to Jordan Kelly about domestic violence offences.
The 24-year-old is also wanted for recall to prison.
Kelly is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with wavy brown hair and brown eyes. He has links to Blackpool.
Anyone who knows where he could be should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0841 of January 28,
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.