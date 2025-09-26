Police probe incident after Fleetwood house dubbed with 'paedo' graffiti

Police are investigating after a Fleetwood house was spray painted and dubbed with 'paedo' graffiti.

The full sentence which is etched on a home on Mount Street in Fleetwood reads: “A dirty f*****g paedo lives here.”

Residents have voiced their anger after a home was spray painted with the word 'paedo'.
It is not known exactly when the graffiti was sprayed onto the house or the reason behind it.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 9.06am on 23rd September to Harris Street, Fleetwood, to a report of criminal damage.

“It was reported that graffiti had been sprayed on the outside of a property.

“Our enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information, please call 101 – quoting log 0286 of 23rd September.

