Two people were rescued from the sea by Blackpool RNLI crews after drifting “some distance out”.

Crews were called into action at 5.34am today after concerns were raised for the welfare of two people in the sea near Manchester Square.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched the D-Class lifeboat Phyllis Rowan and found the individuals in the water “some distance out on the ebbing low tide”.

Two crew members entered the water and assisted the casualties to the shoreline, where they were handed over to the North West Ambulance Service for further treatment.

After the rescue, the lifeboat returned to the station where it was washed downprepared for the next call.

A spokesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “If you see anything of concern, call the Coastguard on 999.

“Seconds can matter in these situations.”

Blackpool RNLI thanked MRCC Holyhead, HM Coastguard Fleetwood and Lytham, Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service for their support.

Beach safety tips

Check the safety signs and flags around the beach, be aware of any dangers.

Be aware of sea conditions, including currents and winds.

Stay within your swimming abilities.

Do not let your child swim alone - children are safest when supervised.

If you need help, raise your hand.

If you get in to difficulties, stay calm - remember Float to Live.

For more safety advice, visit: hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach