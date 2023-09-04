Police patrols on Stanley Park after a weekend of disorder and vandalism by antisocial youths
Police continue to patrol Stanley Park after a weekend of disorder and vandalism which resulted in a dispersal order.
A group of youths had been causing damage and acting in an anti-social manner – causing the police to clamp down on their behaviour.
Eyewitnesses have reported numerous incidents over the last week, including damage to the bandstand, attempted vandalism to the new toilets, riding illegal quad bikes and throwing stones.
The local Neighbourhood Policing team are continuing to patrol the Stanley Park area on foot and deal with any disorder, following the dispersal orders issued over the weekend.
Any issues relating to ASB on Stanley Park please contact the police on 101 or 999.