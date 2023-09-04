News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Police patrols on Stanley Park after a weekend of disorder and vandalism by antisocial youths

Police continue to patrol Stanley Park after a weekend of disorder and vandalism which resulted in a dispersal order.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST

A group of youths had been causing damage and acting in an anti-social manner – causing the police to clamp down on their behaviour.

Eyewitnesses have reported numerous incidents over the last week, including damage to the bandstand, attempted vandalism to the new toilets, riding illegal quad bikes and throwing stones.

Read More
Key witnesses sought by police after man left with head injuries
Police car in Stanley Park deals with youth disorderPolice car in Stanley Park deals with youth disorder
Police car in Stanley Park deals with youth disorder
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local Neighbourhood Policing team are continuing to patrol the Stanley Park area on foot and deal with any disorder, following the dispersal orders issued over the weekend.

Any issues relating to ASB on Stanley Park please contact the police on 101 or 999.