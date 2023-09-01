“Key witnesses” are being sought by police after a man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of an assault in The Strand at approximately 2am on Tuesday (August 15).

Officers found a man in his 20s had suffered head injuries in the attack when they arrived.

The victim remained in hospital in a “critical but stable condition” on Friday (September 1).

Detectives on Friday released CCTV images of two potential witnesses they wanted to speak to.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to speak with the man and woman pictured, as we believe they may be key witnesses in our investigation.

“We must stress that we would like to speak to them as potential witnesses, and we do not believe that they were involved in the assault in any way.”