The hit and run happened near Kirkham, where a Citroen C5 Aircross car was stopped by a traffic officer on the hard shoulder at around 6am.

When the officer approached the car, the driver sped away and ran over the officer’s foot.

He was pursued along the M55 to Preston, where the chase continued south at high-speeds along the M6.

The M6 was closed whilst a road block was put in place close to junction 16 near Stoke, where the Citroen was brought to a stop.

A man in his 50s was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.05am today (Saturday, November 12), Lancashire Police stopped the driver of a Citroen C5 Aircross car on the M55 on suspicion of speeding.

“As a police officer approached the vehicle on the hard shoulder, the driver made off, injuring the officer’s foot.

“The officer suffered foot and ankle injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“The driver was pursued by police onto the M6, with the car reaching reported speeds of more than 100mph.

"With support from Merseyside Police and Cheshire Police, the vehicle was boxed in and stopped.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving and is in custody.”

Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops team tweeted pictures from the scene and said the driver was pursued at speeds of up to 140mph along the motorway.

The images show the car with a cracked windscreen and a shattered driver side window after it was boxed in by police.