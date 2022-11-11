Liam Brown deliberately rode a 600cc motorcycle at high speeds past traffic cameras in the resort.

“You might think that's a bit daft (and you’d be right), but not our Liam! Our Liam had a plan,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Brown decided to put false number plates on his bike in a bid to avoid prosecution and confuse the police.

But “this proved less a cloak of invisibility and more like a great big red flag” as Brown posted pictures of the bike and the dodgy number plates all over social media.

Officers subsequently arrested Brown at his place of work before seizing the bike and false number plates, together with the distinctive helmet he was sporting in all of the speed camera photos.

Despite the evidence police had gathered, Brown turned to the arresting officer and said, “I only bought that bike last night”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorcyclist who thought he was “flying under the radar” by using false number plates was caught after posting pictures of them on social media (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The spokesman added: “Oh, how we all laughed. Not Liam, he didn’t laugh.

“You would imagine that Liam had learned a lesson at this point, wouldn’t you, dear reader?

“He wouldn’t do it again, would he?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did.”

Using a new set of false plates on two different motorcycles, Brown once again set off the speed camera on Central Drive three times.

Brown, of Rossett Avenue, Blackpool, later pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and disqualified driving.

The Judge ordered the police to crush his bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like Liam, we had a plan. Unlike Liam's, ours worked,” the force said.