Only the intervention of a teacher ended Shaun Robinson’s attack on another man at the school gates.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how the teacher rushed over and put Robinson in a headlock to bring him under control, as children screamed in fear.

Robinson, of Saville Road, Blackpool admitted assaulting a fellow parent by head butting and punching him outside the school.

The two dads clashed outside the gates of a school in Blackpool, which cannot be named due to reporting restrictions. Stock picture used for illustrative purposes.

The court heard it was the culmination of long-running friction between the two men.

Robinson’s defence lawyer Gerry Coyle said the victim had originally claimed Robinson had used a weapon in the assault, but this was not the case.

The lawyer said ongoing acrimony between the pair had seen Robinson on the receiving end of regular abuse from the victim.

“The red mist came down that day until the teacher came between them,” said Mr Coyle.

Magistrates handed Robinson 200 hours unpaid work and ordered him to complete 20 rehabilitation days.