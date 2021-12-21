Police officer assaulted by man wearing Santa hat at Poulton train station

The officer was attacked just after 11pm on Thursday (December 16), suffering cuts and scratches ato his face and arm.

"A police officer was attending an incident at the station," said a spokesman for British Transport Police. "And as he walked down the stairs, a man got in his way and took hold of the officer and began pushing him.

"After a short while the man let go of the officer and ran out the station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CCTV image of a suspect wearing a Santa hat has been released and police are appealing to the public to help identify him

"As a result of the incident, the officer suffered scratches and cuts to his arm and face."

A CCTV image of a suspect wearing a Santa hat has been released and police are appealing to the public to help identify him.

A spokesman for the force added: "Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 666 of 16/12/21.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.