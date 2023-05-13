A group of youths were spotted damaging a phone booth in Chepstow Road on Friday evening (May 13).

Officers and a resident living on the street swept up the broken glass the following morning to prevent any injuries.

Police said they did not have enough information to identify the youths, but the hunt was ongoing.

A phone box was vandalised by a group of youths in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Parents living in Grange Park were subsequently asked to check where their children were that night in an attempt to catch the culprits.

Police said they were looking for children aged between 11 and 14-years-old and who were out with their friends.

They may have bits of glass in their clothing or “bragged” about the damage they caused, the force added.

“This isn’t about criminalising them,” PCSO Alison Williams said.

“It’s about educating them to respect their community and how to make their community a safer place to be.”

She added: “We love working with young people and offer support and guidance where we can, helping them to fulfil their aspirations in life.

“This is why we get frustrated at mindless damage like this.

“It may seem like nothing, but to us we know this is a lifeline for some elderly and vulnerable people on this street when they need to contact friends, family or us in an emergency.”

Anyone with information was asked to email [email protected]

