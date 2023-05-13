A tractor went up in flames in Weeton Road at around 7.35pm on Friday (May 13).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and South Shore were called to the scene.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Crews were on the scene for over an hour.

The fire service later confirmed an investigation into the cause of the fire had been launched.

