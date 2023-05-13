News you can trust since 1873
Investigation launched after tractor goes up in flames in Singleton

The cause of a tractor fire in Singleton is under investigation.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th May 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 09:54 BST

A tractor went up in flames in Weeton Road at around 7.35pm on Friday (May 13).

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and South Shore were called to the scene.

Four fire engines responded after a tractor went up in flames in SingletonFour fire engines responded after a tractor went up in flames in Singleton
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Crews were on the scene for over an hour.

The fire service later confirmed an investigation into the cause of the fire had been launched.

No injuries were reported.

