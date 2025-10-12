Police issue update on dog owner after man left with serious injuries from Knott End attack
Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a “large, aggressive dog” on Lyme Grove at around 10.06pm on Saturday, April 5, after members of the public tried to help, but to no avail.
Officers - including armed response teams - arrived at the scene and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries to his head, neck and body.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital. While his injuries were deemed “life-changing,” police said they were not thought to be “life-threatening.”
The dog, described as a “staffy-type”, “immediately ran at officers” after being located outside a property on Lancaster Close.
A 40-year-old man from Knott End was arrested on suspicion of being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog and later released on bail.
Providing an update a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that the owner has had their bail extended until December.
A post mortem later identified that the dog was not of a banned breed and was a ‘staffy-type dog’.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1587 of April 4, 2025.