Police issue update after three people found dead in Blackpool

Police have issued an update after three people were found dead in Blackpool.

An investigation is currently underway after the deaths of two men and a woman, all in their 40s, thought to be from heroin occurred between February and March this year.

An investigation is currently underway after the deaths of two men and a woman thought to be from heroin occurred in the last six weeks.

Detective Inspector Isobel Garratt, of Blackpool Police, said: “An investigation is underway following the deaths of two men and one woman in Blackpool; these deaths are suspected to be drugs related.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “ One line of enquiry is that the deceased had taken contaminated heroin, although this has yet to be confirmed or corroborated, and we are continuing to advise drug users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell.

“Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell.

“There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe.”

For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, please visit Talk to Frank at 0300 123 6600.Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county.

Anyone who may have information regarding illegal drug related activity should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 31 year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and has been released on bail at this time.

