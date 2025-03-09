Investigation underway after two men and a woman found dead in Blackpool
The deaths of two men and a woman are suspected to be drugs related.
A 31 year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and has been released on bail at this time.
Detective Inspector Isobel Garratt, of Blackpool Police, said: “An investigation is underway following the deaths of two men and one woman in Blackpool; these deaths are suspected to be drugs related.
“Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell.
“There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe.”
For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, please visit Talk to Frank at 0300 123 6600.Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county.
Anyone who may have information regarding illegal drug related activity should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
