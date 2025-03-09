An investigation is underway after the deaths of three people in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deaths of two men and a woman are suspected to be drugs related.

A 31 year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and has been released on bail at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Isobel Garratt, of Blackpool Police, said: “An investigation is underway following the deaths of two men and one woman in Blackpool; these deaths are suspected to be drugs related.

An investigation is underway after the deaths of three people in Blackpool. | Getty

Read More Police give warning over viral bathroom video of woman allegedly being assaulted

“Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell.

“There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, please visit Talk to Frank at 0300 123 6600.Lancashire Constabulary takes a proactive response into tackling the issue of drugs in the county.

Anyone who may have information regarding illegal drug related activity should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.