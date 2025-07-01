Police have issued a statement after rescuing a dog from a cannabis farm at a property in Blackpool.

Police were alerted to the property on Sunday evening after receiving a call from a worried member of the public about the welfare of a dog at the house.

Officers attended to find a cannabis farm and a dog who has now been safeguarded.” | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At around 9pm on Sunday 29th June we were called to a property on Exchange Street, Blackpool to reports of a concern for welfare of a dog.

Growing cannabis is illegal unless you hold a special Home Office licence. Even a single plant is a criminal offence under Section 6 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Getting caught being involved in a weed farm can lead to several criminal charges. You can be charged with either cultivation or production.

Production is classified as a 'trafficking' offence. This allows authorities to go after any profits from the crime through a Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA) hearing.

Penalties can range from fines and community orders to 14 years in prison,

Enquiries are ongoing and if you feel you can aid police in any way call 101 quoting log 1403 of 29th June.