Man jailed 24 hours after Lancashire Police raid huge cannabis farm in St Annes

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st May 2025, 15:13 BST
A 35-year-old man was jailed for 12 months after a cannabis farm was raided in St Annes this week.

The illegal grow was found across nine rooms and three floors of the property in St David’s Road North on Monday.

Most Popular
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis after an illegal grow was discovered at an address in St David's North, St Annes on Monday (May 19)placeholder image
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with cultivating cannabis after an illegal grow was discovered at an address in St David's North, St Annes on Monday (May 19) | Lancashire Police

Hundreds of mature plants were seized for destruction and a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said Klorand Nazeraj, 35, was charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 20) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hundreds of mature plants were seized for destruction and a 35-year-old man was arrested and later charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.placeholder image
Hundreds of mature plants were seized for destruction and a 35-year-old man was arrested and later charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity. | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “On Monday, Fylde NHP assisted by Fylde Rural Task Force conducted a drugs warrant on St David's Rd North, St Annes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Inside the property a large cannabis grow was located over nine rooms and three floors. The electric was also bypassed.

“A male, 35, was arrested and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with Cultivating Cannabis and Abstracting electricity.”

Inside the property a large cannabis grow was located over nine rooms and three floors. The electric was also bypassed.placeholder image
Inside the property a large cannabis grow was located over nine rooms and three floors. The electric was also bypassed. | Lancashire Police

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

A police spokesperson added: “He appeared at court on Tuesday morning and pleaded guilty, receiving 12 months in prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Cannabis grows are illegal and are dangerous to the community when electricity has been bypassed, causing a major fire hazard.

“We will continue to disrupt drug supply in Fylde and keep our communities safe.”

Related topics:St AnnesLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice