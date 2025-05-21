A 35-year-old man was jailed for 12 months after a cannabis farm was raided in St Annes this week.

The illegal grow was found across nine rooms and three floors of the property in St David’s Road North on Monday.

Hundreds of mature plants were seized for destruction and a 35-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police said Klorand Nazeraj, 35, was charged with cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, May 20) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

A police spokesperson said: “On Monday, Fylde NHP assisted by Fylde Rural Task Force conducted a drugs warrant on St David's Rd North, St Annes.

“Inside the property a large cannabis grow was located over nine rooms and three floors. The electric was also bypassed.

“A male, 35, was arrested and charged by the Crown Prosecution Service with Cultivating Cannabis and Abstracting electricity.”

A police spokesperson added: “He appeared at court on Tuesday morning and pleaded guilty, receiving 12 months in prison.

“Cannabis grows are illegal and are dangerous to the community when electricity has been bypassed, causing a major fire hazard.

“We will continue to disrupt drug supply in Fylde and keep our communities safe.”