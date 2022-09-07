Police issue public appeal after a woman was assaulted outside Blackpool Library on Saturday
Blackpool Police have issued a public appeal for information and footage after a woman was assaulted in Blackpool over the weekend.
At around 1.30am on Saturday (September 3) police say a 25-year-old woman was outside the Blackpool Library on Queen Street when she was attacked by a group of three men.
The victim suffered a broken nose and attended hospital later that day.
Blackpool Police say inquiries to identify the attackers are continuing.
Detectives are particularly keen to identify a group of women who helped the victim and checked on her welfare.
They also want to speak to any drivers or taxi drivers who may have dashboard mounted camera footage from the area around the time of the offence.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0932 of September 3.
To upload footage, click here.