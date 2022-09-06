News you can trust since 1873
Police issue witness and footage appeal following Thornton bike collision which led to hospitalisation of schoolboy

Today (September 6), Wyre Police have issued an appeal for footage and witnesss following a bike collision in Thornton, which led to the hospitalisation of a schoolboy.

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:42 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:48 pm

On Twitter, Wyre Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between two cyclists in Thornton Cleveleys.

“It happened on Trunnah Road, at 7.35am on Monday.

“One of the cyclists, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a serious head injury.

Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a collision between two cyclists in Thornton.

"Info? Please contact 101.”

The second cyclist was also taken to hospital by ambulance, having suffered minor injuries.