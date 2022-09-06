Police issue witness and footage appeal following Thornton bike collision which led to hospitalisation of schoolboy
Today (September 6), Wyre Police have issued an appeal for footage and witnesss following a bike collision in Thornton, which led to the hospitalisation of a schoolboy.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:42 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:48 pm
On Twitter, Wyre Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision between two cyclists in Thornton Cleveleys.
“It happened on Trunnah Road, at 7.35am on Monday.
“One of the cyclists, a 15-year-old boy, suffered a serious head injury.
"Info? Please contact 101.”
The second cyclist was also taken to hospital by ambulance, having suffered minor injuries.