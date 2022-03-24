Police issue appeal for CCTV and information after a woman is killed in a collision in Poulton

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Officers were called to Blackpool Road at 10.15pm yesterday (March 23) after reports a Vauxhall Vivaro had left the carriageway and collided with a stone post.

A passenger in the Vivaro, a woman in her 30s from Poulton-le-Fylde, suffered multiple serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal after a fatal collision on Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde last night.

The driver was not injured, nor were there any other casualties.

Regarding this incident, earlier today the North West Ambulance Service said they had transported a woman in her 20s to hospital in a “serious condition” after being struck by a vehicle, however the police’s account has now provided the up-to-date details.

Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Thornton-Cleveleys has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol, and he remains in custody at this time.

A road closure was put in place for seven hours to allow investigation work to be carried out, but it has since been fully re-opened.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has resulted in a woman losing her life and first and foremost my thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to contact police as soon as possible.”