Woman taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after being struck by vehicle in Poulton

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a pedestrian in Blackpool Road at around 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 23).

Police warned the road was likely to be closed for some time and urged residents to avoid the area.

On Thursday (March 24), North West Ambulance Service confirmed “a woman in her 20s to hospital in a serious condition.”

Officers confirmed the road had reopened in an update posted at 5.50am.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

