Police in Blackpool given extra stop-and-search powers after group seen with weapons

Police in Blackpool were granted temporary additional powers to stop and search people after a group of people were seen with weapons.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 19:32 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 19:45 BST

Lancashire Police said two Section 60 orders were in place after a small group of people “used weapons” in the resort on Thursday (August 10).

It was authorised to start at 4pm and will remain in place until midnight.

The area this applies to is bordered by Warbreck Hill Road, the Promenade, Talbot Road and Devonshire Road.

The force said they will “not tolerate violent behaviour and will deal with offenders appropriately.”

What is a Section 60 order?

A Section 60 order gives officers the power to search people without reasonable grounds in a defined area for a limited amount of time.

What is a Section 60AA order?

A Section 60AA order, which has also been granted, allows officers to ask a person to remove items they believe are being worn to conceal identity.