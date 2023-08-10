Police in Blackpool were granted temporary additional powers to stop and search people after a group of people were seen with weapons.

Lancashire Police said two Section 60 orders were in place after a small group of people “used weapons” in the resort on Thursday (August 10).

It was authorised to start at 4pm and will remain in place until midnight.

The area this applies to is bordered by Warbreck Hill Road, the Promenade, Talbot Road and Devonshire Road.

The force said they will “not tolerate violent behaviour and will deal with offenders appropriately.”

What is a Section 60 order?

A Section 60 order gives officers the power to search people without reasonable grounds in a defined area for a limited amount of time.

What is a Section 60AA order?