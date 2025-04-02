Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Police have taken to social media to share their recent work in cracking down on anti-social and illegal bike activity.

Last night, Blackpool Police posted on Facebook that they had been “listening” to public concerns regarding “off road bikes” and “kids on electic bikes”

Over the weekend, the Specialist Operations Team along with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a joint operation around Blackpool to tackle anti-social and illegal bike activity in the town.

A mixture of pursuit trained, plain clothed, motorbike specialist officers and uniformed foot patrols, worked together to target the hot spot areas in Blackpool.

A total of 30 illegal bikes were seized, from Pit and Off-Road bikes, to E-bikes illegally modified.

As part of this operation, there was also one arrest for Possession with Intent to Supply Class B drug.

A Blackpool Police spokesperson said: “We know that many people use off-road bikes as a hobby and a way to have fun. But if they’re going to be ridden on public road, don’t be a fool… Just make them road worthy, ride them sensibly and its happy days – We’re happy, you’re happy, it’s a win win

“Illegal bikes can cause:

Serious injuries to both the rider and other road users

House fires caused by faulty electrics

People taking the law into their own hands to intervene

Police resources that could be spent dealing with other crimes

“Operations like this are possible because of the public's support, so we thank you for your reports and continued help on this issue. If you wish to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers, this can be done on 0800 555 111 or through our online report at https://orlo.uk/u0hCE”