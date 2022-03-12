The order covers a large area of South Shore, northwards from Waterloo Road, along with the town centre as far north as Queen Street and eastwards from the shoreline up to Whitegate Drive.

Officers posted on social media on Saturday: “Please be aware that there is a Sec. 34 dispersal order is in place from Waterloo Road up to Queen Street and from water line to Whitegate Drive until 7am on 13/03/2022.

“This is due to a significant number of reports of crime and anti-social behaviour in and around the areas.

The order is in place until 7am on Sunday.

"The order allows us to disperse groups, take children home and direct people to leave the area. Those failing to comply can be arrested. This order only applies to those causing or likely to cause crime and Anti-Social Behaviour so this will not affect the lawful residents, visitors and workers amongst us.”

Under the Crime and Policing Act 2014, a dispersal order gives a police constable in uniform the authority to direct a person who is in a public place in the locality specified in the authorisation:

(a)to leave the locality (or part of the locality), and

(b)not to return to the locality (or part of the locality) for the period specified in the direction.