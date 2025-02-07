Police identify man wanted in connection with assault at Shenanigans bar in Blackpool
The attack occurred in Shenanigans on the Promenade at around 7.25pm on October 26, 2024.
The incident was reported to police at a later date.
At the time a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst enquiries have been ongoing since that date, we are now asking for your help.”
Updating members of the public on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Earlier this week we asked for your help to identify a man we wanted to speak to in connection with an assault in Shenanigans on the Promenade in Blackpool.
“He has now been identified and will be spoken to in due course.
“Thanks for your help.”