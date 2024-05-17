Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have given an update after a woman was raped in Blackpool on Thursday morning.

It is reported that the rape happened between 1:30am and 3:00am, in the promenade area, between the Blue Water Hotel, and the North Pier.

Police orginally said they wanted to speak to a man, described as being a tall Asian man in his mid-30s, slim, wearing multi-coloured flared trousers, a short sleeve top and a black Durag in connection with their investigation.

However, they have now ruled anyone with this description out of their investigation.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Yesterday we asked for information and footage following a report of a rape in Blackpool.

We asked for your help to identify a man described as being a tall Asian man in his mid-30s, of a slim build, wearing multi-coloured flared trousers, a short sleeve top and a black Durag – but we have now ruled anyone of this description out of our enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing.”