Police give update after woman raped in Blackpool as they reissue appeal for information
It is reported that the rape happened between 1:30am and 3:00am, in the promenade area, between the Blue Water Hotel, and the North Pier.
Police orginally said they wanted to speak to a man, described as being a tall Asian man in his mid-30s, slim, wearing multi-coloured flared trousers, a short sleeve top and a black Durag in connection with their investigation.
However, they have now ruled anyone with this description out of their investigation.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Yesterday we asked for information and footage following a report of a rape in Blackpool.
“Our investigation is continuing.”