Lancashire Police issue appeal after a woman was raped in Blackpool

Lancashire Police are currently investigating a report of a rape and are asking for information and footage from the area.

Officers were called to a report of the rape of a woman at around 3:30am this morning (May 16).

It is reported that the rape happened between 1:30am and 3:00am, in the promenade area, between the Blue Water Hotel, and the North Pier.

Detectives are investigating, and Lanacashire Police are now asking for the public’s help.

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal following a rape in Blackpool this morning

Police say they would like to speak to a man, described as being a tall Asian man in his mid-30s, slim, wearing multi-coloured flared trousers, a short sleeve top and a black Durag in connection with our investigation.

Det. Insp. Liam Davy, of West CID said: “This is a serious offence, and we are working hard to identify the person responsible.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We know this may be alarming to read, but we want to reassure you that we have launched an investigation, and we have increased targeted patrols in the area, whilst the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re now reaching out to you, to ask for your help. If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage, or if you saw anything suspicious, or a man matching the above description in the area between Blue Water Hotel and the North Pier between midnight and 3:30am this morning, please get in touch.”