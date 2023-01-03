Robert Lee was pulled from the ditch by officers but the 32-year-old father of four refused to take a roadside breath test.

He then failed to provide a blood sample at hospital where he was taken for treatment.

Company director Lee, of Bambers Lane, South Shore admitted failing to provide the samples when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, January 3).

Pic credit: Catherine Wylie, PA

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Lee left the scene when his car crashed in the resort.

Police investigated and traced his address. A search later found him injured in a ditch near his house.

John Halewood-Dodd, defending, said Lee – who runs a caravan park – had been out with his wife.

When they returned home one of their children was ill and Lee went out in his car to get medication.

He said he crashed his car after hitting a kerb and tried to walk home despite being injured.

