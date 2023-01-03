News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool Police search for missing man Jason Kaye

A police search is under way for a missing 49-year-old man who is believed to be in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 7:37am

Officers in Blackpool say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Jason Kaye, who is missing from his home in Greater Manchester.

He is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

Hide Ad

Jason is described as having a stocky build, bald head and greying stubble.

Jason Kaye, 49, is missing from his home in Greater Manchester and is believed to be in the Blackpool area
Most Popular

He also has links to Oldham.

Read More
Blackpool crash sees car smash through garden wall near Devonshire Road Rock Gar...
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Jason's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Jason or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20230102-1263.

Hide Ad

"Please share this post and thanks for your help.”