Officers in Blackpool say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Jason Kaye, who is missing from his home in Greater Manchester.

He is believed to be in the Blackpool area.

Jason is described as having a stocky build, bald head and greying stubble.

Jason Kaye, 49, is missing from his home in Greater Manchester and is believed to be in the Blackpool area

He also has links to Oldham.

A police spokesman said: “We are now concerned for Jason's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you have seen Jason or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20230102-1263.

