Blackpool crash sees car smash through garden wall near Devonshire Road Rock Gardens

A car smashed through a garden wall before overturning in a driveway in Bispham last night (Sunday, January 1).

By Matthew Calderbank
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 12:48pm

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene of the New Year's Day crash in Devonshire Road, near the entrance to the Rock Gardens, at around 8pm.

Pictures from the scene show the wrecked car on its side in the driveway of a semi-detached home, just metres from the front door.

Tyre marks can be seen on the grass verge where the car mounted the pavement before ploughing through the low brick wall and hedges and into the garden.

The car crashed through a garden wall before overturning in the driveway of a home in Devonshire Road, near the Rock Gardens in Blackpool, on Sunday night (January 1)
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, with the driver and passengers pulled from the overturned car with just ‘bumps and bruises’.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Fire crews at the scene of the crash on Sunday night (January 1). Pic credit: Andy Payne