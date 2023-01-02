Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene of the New Year's Day crash in Devonshire Road, near the entrance to the Rock Gardens, at around 8pm.

Pictures from the scene show the wrecked car on its side in the driveway of a semi-detached home, just metres from the front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyre marks can be seen on the grass verge where the car mounted the pavement before ploughing through the low brick wall and hedges and into the garden.

The car crashed through a garden wall before overturning in the driveway of a home in Devonshire Road, near the Rock Gardens in Blackpool, on Sunday night (January 1)

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, with the driver and passengers pulled from the overturned car with just ‘bumps and bruises’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.