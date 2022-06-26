Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Hambleton which left motorcyclist in his 70s with serious injuries

Officers were called to Shard Road, close to Hambleton Garden Centre, just before 4pm on Saturday, June 25 following reports of a collision between a Volkswagen Touran and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, suffered multiple serious injuries. He was taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

The driver of the Touran was not injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking information about the incident which closed Shard Bridge for a time on Saturday afternoon

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact police as soon as possible.”