Plasterer who was two and a half times over the drink drive limit crashed through a hedge into a field
A plasterer was two and a half times over the drink drive limit.
Kieran Hudson was banned from driving when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court yesterday.
The court heard that on the day of the offence an off duty officer saw the 30-year-old driving.
The officer reported that he saw Hudson bumping kerbs in his BMW.
He later crashed the car through a hedge and ended up landing in a field near his home on Boltons Croft, Salwick, near Kirkham.
Hudson admitted drink driving at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
He was banned from the road for two years.
Magistrates also ordered him to do 100 hours unpaid work.
In addition, Hudson was told he must also pay £180 costs.
His lawyer Steven Townley explained to the court that he had been drinking at home.
He said: "He had been drinking at home and then took a risk taking country lanes to the nearest shop."