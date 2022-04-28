Plasterer faces child sex allegations and claims he had indecent images of babies

It follows an investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police and a raid by them on the home of plasterer Leon Corbley, on Canterbury Avenue, Marton.

Corbley appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where, through his lawyer Sue Mugford, he offered no pleas to six charges brought under the Sexual Offences Act and Child Protection Act.

He is alleged to have tried to arrange the use of a 13-year-old girl for illegal sex acts involving other men he was contacting online.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He is further charged with distributing indecent pictures of that girl.

He faces also an allegation of possessing an offensive weapon at his home - a butterfly knife.

He also faces three allegations of making indecent pictures and videos of children, some if them babies magistrates heard.

The court heard that police had seized computer and phone devices from the house which are currently being forensically examined.

Magistrates ruled that Corbley must be dealt with at Preston Crown court where he will appear on June 10.