Pensioner who grew cannabis tells court it was for ‘medicinal’ reasons

A pensioner grew cannabis in his garage for medicinal reasons magistrates were told.

Gary Chamberlain had difficulties walking and internal problems but strong painkillers prescribed for him by his doctor had not worked.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Chamberlain, 66, of Mythop Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police executed a drugs search warrant at Chamberlain’s home on December 6 and found six cannabis plants growing in a tent in the garage . He had two previous convictions for producing cannabis.

When interviewed, Chamberlain said he had purchased the plants as medicinal cannabis plants for his medical ailments.

David Charnley, defending, said Chamberlain, whose son lived in Teeside, had purchased the cannabis plants from an organisation called the Teeside Cannabis Club, that was allowed to grow the drug without being prosecuted.

Once Chamberlain left Teeside, however, there was a problem with him having the cannabis.

Chamberlain would use the cannabis to help alleviate the pain from numerous medical problems he had.