Latest convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, April 8, 2019

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Mark Adey, 48, drink-driving

A mature university student was found to be more than twice over the alcohol limit after a crash.

Mark Adey, 48, of School Lane, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said police got a report of a road traffic collision on Kirkham Road, Freckleton, on March 17, at 8.30pm, and found Adey sitting in his Vauxhall Insignia at the accident scene.

A breath test showed 80 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He had two previous convictions for drink-driving.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, who was in his second year of a degree course at university, foolishly decided to drive after socialising with friends in the pub.

He had been involved in a minor shunt in which minimal damage was caused.

Kelly Lewis, 38, racially aggravated threatening behaviour

A woman made vile race hate remarks to a worker at a Blackpool bar.

Kelly Lewis lost her temper after she was told by the worker she was under a lifetime ban from the Chaos bar in Queen Street.

Lewis, 38, of Cocker Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

She was sentenced to an eight weeks tagged curfew from 8pm to 8am and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the bar worker with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Lewis went to the Kaos bar on March 15, about 1am, and due to her being previously racially abusive a worker told her she was banned from the bar for life.

Lewis then unleashed a barrage of race hate remarks at the worker telling him to “get back to his own country” and that “a white man could do your job better”.

A witness called Lewis disgusting and the defendant started lashing out at people.

In a victim impact statement the bar worker described himself as disgusted and offended by Lewis’s remarks.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had mixed alcohol with medicine she took for medical problems and it had had a dire impact on her behaviour.

She believed the worker had mistaken her for someone else because she had never been to Kaos before and she became upset when told she was banned from the bar for life.

Lewis was then set upon by a woman and a fight ensued.

Ashleigh Croasdale, 27, theft

A thief was told it was her last chance as she avoided being given a prison sentence.

Ashleigh Croasdale, aged 27, of Mersey Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to theft and breaching a suspended prison sentence imposed for attempted theft and fraud.

She was sentenced to have her suspended prison sentence’s length extended to run for 18 months and fined £40 with £30 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrates, Jane Kearne, told her: “This is your last chance.”

Prosecutor, Andrew Robinson, said Croasdale stole two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey valued at £48 from Sainsbury’s, St Andrews Road, St Annes. on March 13 at 7.30pm.

At the time of the offence she was on a 26 weeks prison sentence suspended for 12 months for offences of attempted theft and a

fraud.

Brett Chappell, defending, said alcohol was the cause of his client’s offending and at the time she was put on the suspended prison sentence she had been drinking a minimum of half-a-litre of vodka and 10 cans of lager a day.

She had now drastically cut down her alcohol intake to four cans of lager a day and no longer drank vodka.

The theft from Sainsburys took place after Croasdale had been to a father of old friends and everyone had been drinking.

They then ran out of alcohol and Croasdale stupidly went ahead with a scheme to steal more alcohol.

Neil Cropper, 38, driving while unfit

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of driving while unfit through alcohol.

Neil Cropper, 38, of High Street, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to driving a Range Rover while unfit on the resort’s Central Drive on March 13.

He also denied driving without insurance.

Cropper’s case was adjourned to July 8 for trial by Blackpool magistrates.