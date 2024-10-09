Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men who left a man in his 50s with life altering head injuries after assaulting him have been handed jail terms.

Alan Forsythe, 36, of Armistead Court, Fleetwood, was charged with section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent and pleaded guilty to the offences he was charged with.

Alan Forsythe, 36, of Armistead Court, Fleetwood, and Patrick Joyce, 39, of Doncaster Road, Blackpool. | Lancashire Police

Patrick Joyce, 39, of Doncaster Road, Blackpool was charged with affray and section 47 assault and pleaded guilty to the offences he was charged with.

The court heard how on Saturday, June 8, at around midnight the pair had left a wedding they were attending and headed into Blackpool Town Centre to continue drinking.

Later, at around 4am the victim, a man in his 50s, was assaulted, and left with life altering head injuries, in a critical condition in hospital.

Forsythe punched the man, before kicking him in the head as he lay on the floor. Whilst the victim was being assaulted by Forsythe, Joyce was assaulting another victim in the same incident.

Forsythe and Joyce walked away from the scene, as passers-by called the emergency services.

DC Sally Blair, of West Division said: “The actions of Forsythe and Joyce in those early hours have changed the lives of the victim and his family.

“The victim, who was simply enjoying a night out with a friend before he was assaulted has been left with some very serious injuries.”

Video footage released by police shows the pair calmly walking back into their hotel, as the victim was receiving life-saving treatment after being violently assaulted.

She added: “No amount of time spent in prison will change the effects left on the victim and his loved ones, who have shown incredible strength throughout the investigation and court hearings.

“To the members of the public, who acted fast to call the emergency services to get the victim the help he needed to save his life, thank you for your actions that night.

“I can only hope that this will show just how seriously we take incidents like these, and the devastating impacts they can leave on the people around them.”

Forsythe was sentenced to four years and nine months at Preston Crown Court yesterday, while Joyce received 14 months.