A 29-year-old man was arrested after police were called to a ‘disturbance’ at a home in Blackpool.

Five police vehicles were deployed to the incident in Annesley Avenue, Layton at 1.45pm yesterday.

Lancashire Police said the 29-year-old was later charged with ‘obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty’.

Russell Robinson, of Grenfell Avenue, Blackpool was bailed and will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on November 1.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.45pm yesterday to an address in Annesley Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Russell Robinson, 29, of Grenfell Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

“He was bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on November 1.”