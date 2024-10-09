Blackpool man charged after police called to 'disturbance' at home in Layton
Five police vehicles were deployed to the incident in Annesley Avenue, Layton at 1.45pm yesterday.
Lancashire Police said the 29-year-old was later charged with ‘obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty’.
Russell Robinson, of Grenfell Avenue, Blackpool was bailed and will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on November 1.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.45pm yesterday to an address in Annesley Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of a disturbance.
“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested.
“Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Russell Robinson, 29, of Grenfell Avenue, Blackpool, was charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
“He was bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on November 1.”