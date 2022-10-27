One person arrested after quantity of drugs found during police raid in Fleetwood

Police executed two warrants under the Misuse of Drug Act at addresses in the Fleetwood area on Wednesday (October 26).

One person was subsequently arrested after a “quantity of drugs” were found and seized by officers.

Inspector Martin Wyatt, from Wyre Neighbourhood Police, said: “This is another example of my team targeting drug dealers and protecting our communities from the devastation caused by this type of crime.

“My team supported by Community Safety partners and the people of Wyre will continue to conduct warrants and arrest those supplying drugs in our area.”

He added: “My message is simple, drug dealing is not welcome here, we are watching and so is the community.

“If you are involved in drug dealing, we will find you and take action.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information about where the raids took place.

If you have any information about drug dealing or criminal activity in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.