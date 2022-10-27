Police stopped a car in Yeadon Way at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (October 26).

Officers subsequently found cocaine, a shoebox full of cannabis and a large quantity of cash during a search of the vehicle.

A 60-year-old woman from Bury was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and money laundering.

A woman was arrested after police discovered a shoebox full of weed as they searched a vehicle in Yeadon Way, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon (October 27).

Sgt Dave Benson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We are just over halfway through another fortnight of Operation Vanquish action, and are continuing to target those who think they don’t need to follow the law, or think it’s acceptable to use the road network for criminality.

“Our message is simple: if this is you, we will catch up with you.”

Officers also found a quantity of cocaine (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The woman was arrested as part of Operation Vanquish – a fortnight of activity to clamp down on those using Lancashire’s roads for criminality.