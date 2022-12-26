One of Blackpool’s most wanted men arrested and charged on Christmas Day
One of Blackpool’s most wanted men was arrested and charged on Christmas Day.
By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:50pm
Police “put on their winter boots” and set out to find Blackpool’s most wanted fugitives on Christmas Day (December 25).
“And just like Father Christmas, we delivered,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Antonio Wheeler, 33, was arrested and charged with robbery, “meaning he will ‘Stay Another Day’ … in police custody until Boxing Day.”
“We will not tolerate criminality in Lancashire and we will ensure we put offenders before the courts,” the force added.