One of Blackpool’s most wanted men arrested and charged on Christmas Day

One of Blackpool’s most wanted men was arrested and charged on Christmas Day.

By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:50pm

Police “put on their winter boots” and set out to find Blackpool’s most wanted fugitives on Christmas Day (December 25).

“And just like Father Christmas, we delivered,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Antonio Wheeler, 33, was charged with robbery on Christmas Day
Antonio Wheeler, 33, was arrested and charged with robbery, “meaning he will ‘Stay Another Day’ … in police custody until Boxing Day.”

“We will not tolerate criminality in Lancashire and we will ensure we put offenders before the courts,” the force added.