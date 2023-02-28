News you can trust since 1873
Officers arrest Blackpool teen after catching him carrying cannabis before detaining his parents after finding more at his home

A teenager who was caught with a “large amount of cannabis” in Blackpool was arrested, as well as his parents after more drugs were found at his home.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 6:39pm

A 17-year-old boy – who police said had a “strong aroma about his person” – was approached by two officers at around 12.10am on Tuesday (February 28).

A “large amount of cannabis” was found after the officers searched him.

The teenager was subsequently arrested on Whitegate Drive on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Police who arrested a teenager in Blackpool after he was caught carrying cannabis made further arrests when they went to speak to his parents
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

When the officers went to speak to the boy’s parents and carry out a search at his address, two rooms being used for cannabis production were found.

A “significant quantity of cash” was also recovered.

A 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at the address on suspicion of drug offences.

They also remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.