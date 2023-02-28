Officers arrest Blackpool teen after catching him carrying cannabis before detaining his parents after finding more at his home
A teenager who was caught with a “large amount of cannabis” in Blackpool was arrested, as well as his parents after more drugs were found at his home.
A 17-year-old boy – who police said had a “strong aroma about his person” – was approached by two officers at around 12.10am on Tuesday (February 28).
A “large amount of cannabis” was found after the officers searched him.
The teenager was subsequently arrested on Whitegate Drive on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.
When the officers went to speak to the boy’s parents and carry out a search at his address, two rooms being used for cannabis production were found.
A “significant quantity of cash” was also recovered.
A 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at the address on suspicion of drug offences.
They also remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.
“Our enquiries are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.