Nine jailed after girls subjected to 'appalling catalogue' of abuse

Nine men have been given jail sentences of up to 20 years by a judge who heard how two girls suffered an "appalling catalogue of degrading emotional and sexual abuse which has deprived them of their childhood".

The sexual exploitation of the girls, which began when they were placed in a Bradford children's home, followed what prosecutors described as "a pattern which is all too familiar in cases of this kind".

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the abuse began with Basharat Khaliq, 38, exploiting the girls in 2008 when both were 14 years old and had recently been placed in a children's home run by Bradford Metropolitan District Council.

Khaliq, who was jailed at Bradford Crown Court for 20 years on Wednesday, went on to exploit one of the victims for a further three years.

The CPS said the other victim was groomed and exploited by numerous men as she was given alcohol and drugs and passed from one man to another.

A spokesman said the abuse of these vulnerable victims continued after they left the care system.

The abuse came to light when one of the victims was interviewed by police in connection with another investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Paula Craven from the CPS said: "These two girls were deliberately targeted because of their vulnerability.

"Sadly, the exploitation followed a pattern which is all too familiar in cases of this kind.

"These victims suffered an appalling catalogue of degrading emotional and sexual abuse which has deprived them of their childhood.

"Sexual exploitation impacts on victims in many different ways.

"It feeds on vulnerability and eats into trust and feelings of self-worth.

"It changes lives forever.

"Their abusers have now been brought to justice and I hope the verdicts delivered today can go some way to helping them go forward with their lives.

"Our thoughts remain with them."

Detective Superintendent Jonathan Morgan said: "I would like to highlight the courage and tenacity of the victims to go through the court process and who have maintained trust in the police and the criminal justice system throughout.

"I hope that today's result provides the impetus for other victims to come forward and report matters to the police or safeguarding partners."

Basharat Khaliq, of Glaisdale Court, Allerton, Bradford, was found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police said. He was jailed for 20 years.

Saeed Akhtar, 55, of Back Girlington Road, Bradford, was found guilty of one charge of rape and two charges of causing or inciting child prostitution. He was jailed for 20 years.

Naveed Akhtar, 43, of Newport Place, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.

Parvaze Ahmed, 36, of Farcliffe Road, Bradford, was found guilty of three charges of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.

Izar Hussain, 32, of St Leonard's Road, Bradford, was found guilty of rape. He was jailed for 16 years.

Zeeshan Ali, 32, of Durham Terrace, Bradford, was found guilty of sexual assault. He was jailed for 18 months.

Kieran Harris, 28, of Fir Parade, Dewsbury, was found guilty of two counts of rape . He was jailed for 17 years.

Fahim Iqbal, 28, of Quarry Road, Dewsbury, was found guilty of aiding and abetting one of Harris's rapes. He was jailed for seven years.

Mohammed Usman, 31, of Quaker Street, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.