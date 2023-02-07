Police and the Coastguard rushed to the northern banks of the river in Hambleton after receiving a report at 5.51pm and a search swiftly got under way.

Torches were beamed into the water and along the sand, and drones with night vision were deployed, but no trace of Nicola was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area lies seven miles west of St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mum-of-two disappeared 11 days ago whilst walking her dog Willow close to the river.

The Shard Bridge over the River Wyre. Picture by David Dixon, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119912240

This morning (Tuesday, February 7), Lancashire Police confirmed the search ‘proved negative’ and was called off later that evening.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.51pm today to Shard Road, Hambleton, in relation to the search for Nicola Bulley who is missing from St Michael’s on Wyre.

“The search of the sand and surrounding area near to Shard Bridge by Lancashire Police and the Coastguard proved negative.”

Lancashire Police has not said what the member of the public who made the report believed they had seen near the bridge.

Police and the Coastguard searched the northern banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton near the Shard Bridge after receiving a report related to the search for missing mum Nicola Bulley at 5.51pm on Monday (February 6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Friday (Febraury 3), police were called to nearby Skippool Creek car park – just 1.5 miles away from Shard Bridge – to investigate a ‘suspicious vehicle’.

The scene was taped off while forensic officers in white suits investigated. They were later pictured leaving with sealed evidence bags.

"We looked into but there was nothing to it," said a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

Lancashire Police said the search near Shard Bridge over the River Wyre 'proved negative'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad