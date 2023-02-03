Officers taped off Skippool Creek car park – between the River Wyre and Thornton Cleveleys Cricket Club – while CSI and forensics work at the scene.

Lancashire Police have not disclosed what has happened at this stage.

CSI officers in white suits were seen entering the car park and returning to their vans with evidence bags.

CSI and forensics have been gathering evidence after they were called to the car park at Skippool Creek near the River Wyre today (Friday, February 3)

Police said they were investigating a report of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in the car park.

"We looked into but there was nothing to it,” said a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

The force has not said whether the report of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ was related to the ongoing search for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old disappeared a week ago whilst walking her Springer Spaniel dog near the River Wyre in the village of St Michael's, eight miles away.

A car park and footpath has been cordoned at Skipool Creek near the River Wyre in Thornton this morning (Friday, February 3)

She has not been seen or heard from since.

The cordon at Skippool Creek has since been lifted and the car park reopened to the public.

