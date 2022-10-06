Derek Clayton, 71, was last seen in the South Promenade area of Cleveleys near Ellerbeck Road, police said.

Officers urged motorists to check their dashcam footage if they drove along Cleveleys Promenade between Queens Promenade and Victoria Road West from 6pm on October 3 until 10am on October 4.

“We are urgently asking people to check any CCTV, doorbell footage and dash cams for footage which may help us to locate Derek,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The 71-year-old is described as around 5ft 6in tall with grey hair.

Derek was last seen wearing a maroon jumper, black jacket, blue jeans and black leather shoes.

He is also known to wear glasses.

Police are still asking for the public's help to find Derek Clayton, 71, who is missing from Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)

If you have any information that may help, call 101 quoting log number 0211 of October 4.