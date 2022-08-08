Nearly 40 suspected drink or drug drivers arrested in three days on Fylde coast

Lancashire Police ran the operation between Thursday (August 4) and Sunday (August 7), resulting in 37 people being arrested across the Fylde coast.

33 were arrested on suspicion of drink or drugdriving, with four detained for refusing to give a breath or blood sample for testing.

The latter offence comes with a default 12-month driving ban.

37 people being were arrested after police launched an operation to target drink and drug drivers over the weekend (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The dangers of drink and drug-driving are well-known so there is no excuse for people deciding to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“We hope this targeted activity sends a message that drink and drug-driving will not be tolerated.”

Know someone who drives under the influence? Call 101 or report it online at the Lancashire Police website.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.