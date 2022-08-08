Casey McDonnell, 40, from Blackpool, was seeking a way inside the home in North Drive at 4.15am on Saturday, July 30 when he startled the gulls resting in the back garden.

Awakened from their slumber, the seagulls swooped on McDonnell as he was fumbling with a door handle.

The ferocious aerial assault was captured on CCTV, with the 40-year-old seen fleeing from the gulls with flailing arms.

Would-be burglar Casey McDonnell, 40, was swooped on by a flock of angry seagulls whilst sneaking around the back of a home in North Drive, Cleveleys

In his desperate efforts to shield himself from the angry flock, McDonnell’s frightened face was caught on camera.

The homeowners handed the footage to police who were able to identify him and he was arrested and charged.

McDonnell appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ today (Monday, August 8) where the prosecution played footage of the feathered frenzy to the court.

After viewing the video, McDonnell – who was on licence from prison at the time of his offence – pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

He was jailed for 12 weeks and must pay £239 costs.