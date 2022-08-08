Juliet Graves was last known to be in the Gynn Square area of the resort on Sunday afternoon (August 7) at around 2.20pm.

She is described as approximately 5ft 4inches with a medium build and dark black hair.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about her whereabouts and are now appealing for information to try and locate her Juliet.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juliet Graves, 51, was last known to be in the Gynn Square area of Blackpool on Sunday at around 2.20pm

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0802 of August 7.