Juliet Graves missing from Blackpool as Lancashire Police launch search

Police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was reported missing in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:00 am

Juliet Graves was last known to be in the Gynn Square area of the resort on Sunday afternoon (August 7) at around 2.20pm.

She is described as approximately 5ft 4inches with a medium build and dark black hair.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about her whereabouts and are now appealing for information to try and locate her Juliet.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0802 of August 7.

Any immediate sightings should be reported via 999.