Mystery over man's bike fall in Blackpool

A resort man suffered serious injuries after falling from his bike in Blackpool.

The 52-year-old was cycling in East Park Drive when he fell off at around 7.35am yesterday.

He was taken to the nearby Victoria Hospital with head injuries and suspected breaks to his ribs and shoulder before being transferred to Preston Hospital, which specialises in head trauma.

His condition was described by police this afternoon as ‘stable’.

The force appealed for witnesses to come forward in a bid to find out how exactly the man fell.

Sgt Michael Belfield, from the county’s tactical operations team, said: “East Park Drive is a busy road and I believe a number of people will have seen what happened.

“Please get in touch if you can help with our enquiries.”

Contact police on 101, quoting log number 1674 of September 10.