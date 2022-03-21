Motorbike seized by police after being ridden in an 'anti-social manner' in Blackpool's Grange Park

A motorbike was seized by police after it was caught being ridden in an 'anti-social manner' in Grange Park.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:32 pm

The rider was Section 59 warning and the bike being was removed from the road on Saturday, March 19.Police said this was the “fifth quad/motorbike to be confiscated over the last two weeks”.

"We will continue to do this to keep our streets safe for our law abiding members of the community,” a spokesman for the force said.

Anyone with information regarding anti-social drivers can call 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have confiscated another motorbike that was being ridden in an anti-social manner on the Grange Park Estate.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online by clicking HERE.

Read More

Read More
‘Dangerous sexual predator’ who raped 14-year-old girl in Blackpool jailed

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.