Motorbike seized by police after being ridden in an 'anti-social manner' in Blackpool's Grange Park
A motorbike was seized by police after it was caught being ridden in an 'anti-social manner' in Grange Park.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 6:32 pm
The rider was Section 59 warning and the bike being was removed from the road on Saturday, March 19.Police said this was the “fifth quad/motorbike to be confiscated over the last two weeks”.
"We will continue to do this to keep our streets safe for our law abiding members of the community,” a spokesman for the force said.
Anyone with information regarding anti-social drivers can call 101.