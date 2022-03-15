The bike was seized in Horsebridge Road, Grange Park on Sunday afternoon (March 13) after its rider was spotted driving in “a dangerous and anti social manner”.

Officers said they acted after “numerous complaints” were made about the rider, who was seen tearing through residential streets and along main roads in the area.

Blackpool’s neighborhood policing teams said they will continue to patrol areas where residents have highlighted concerns about off-road bikes, including Boundary Park and fields adjacent to Lawson Road, near Stanley Park.

Officers can use a range of powers to seize bikes that are being used illegally and prosecute those committing offences.

A police spokesman said: “We have received numerous complaints regarding a quad bike driving in a dangerous and anti social manner over the weekend.

"On Sunday afternoon your Grange Park Neighbourhood Policing Team have seized a large quad bike on Horsebridge Road.

"We will continue to target those who use vehicles in an anti social manner in the area.”

During a crackdown on off-road bikes last autumn, Chief Insp Mark Douglas warned: "We will be looking to remove bikes from nuisance and illegal riders, bringing those responsible for committing offences before the courts – but we need local residents to work with us.

"If you see motorcycle nuisance and associated anti-social behaviour, report it to us and help us take action.

"Not only does the illegal use cause noise issues and damage to our land and roads, riders also pose a danger to pedestrians, themselves and other road users.”

You can report any issues in your area to the police via lancashire.police.uk/reportonline or by calling 101.